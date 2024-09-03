Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Reduces Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,822 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apexium Financial LP boosted its position in Tesla by 736.8% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 24,954 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after buying an additional 21,972 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 21,772 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 183,297 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $45,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,222 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $214.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $222.63 and a 200 day moving average of $193.01. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $278.98. The stock has a market cap of $684.00 billion, a PE ratio of 54.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.29.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Tesla from $248.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Glj Research lifted their price target on Tesla from $22.86 to $24.86 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. New Street Research downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.21.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

