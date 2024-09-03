Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 1,252 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.3% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 80,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,865,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,136,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,465,000 after buying an additional 57,156 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 15,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MS opened at $103.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.63. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $69.42 and a 1 year high of $109.11. The firm has a market cap of $168.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.38.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.32 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.925 dividend. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total value of $106,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,225,710.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total transaction of $106,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,225,710.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $797,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,266,848.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 252,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,546,370 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MS. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.45.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.