Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 186 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,055,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,038,000 after acquiring an additional 420,053 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,059,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 217,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,792,000 after buying an additional 42,822 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 198,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,267,000 after buying an additional 10,033 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 189,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,047,000 after buying an additional 7,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB opened at $148.17 on Tuesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $111.83 and a one year high of $150.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.60 and a 200 day moving average of $137.77.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

