Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 22 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dover Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $610.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $673.00 price target (up previously from $621.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.14.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,282. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,282. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,947. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE PH opened at $600.20 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $362.49 and a 1 year high of $601.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $77.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $548.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $541.70.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.