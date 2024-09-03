Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 222 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $375.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $129.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.95. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $260.65 and a 12-month high of $392.14.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

