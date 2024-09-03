Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 2,474 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,804 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 408.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (down from $116.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Barclays lowered NIKE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.59.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $83.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.75 and a 12-month high of $123.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.21.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

