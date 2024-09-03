Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 345 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 3.5% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 132,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,728,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 23.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 147,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,661,000 after buying an additional 28,277 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Canyon Capital Management grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Canyon Capital Management now owns 8,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.14.

In related news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $4,953,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,843 shares in the company, valued at $14,223,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $4,953,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,223,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $508,020.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,424,177.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,723 shares of company stock worth $7,795,397. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $224.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.19. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $236.13.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.52). American Tower had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 21.95%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

