Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 82 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 74 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of MDY stock opened at $565.30 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $424.22 and a 12 month high of $574.11. The stock has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $547.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $540.54.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

