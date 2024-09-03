Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the July 31st total of 2,030,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 464,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut Criteo from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Criteo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Insider Activity at Criteo

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Criteo

In other Criteo news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,496 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $250,013.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 320,201 shares in the company, valued at $14,565,943.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Criteo in the second quarter worth approximately $11,059,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 312.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Criteo by 523.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 59,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 49,699 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Criteo by 1.9% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 407,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,353,000 after buying an additional 7,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Criteo during the second quarter valued at about $473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $47.43 on Tuesday. Criteo has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $49.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.90 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.52.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The information services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.31. Criteo had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $471.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Criteo will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Featured Articles

