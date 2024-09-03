Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 767,600 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the July 31st total of 809,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,838.0 days.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CROMF stock opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average is $9.75. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $11.03.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie invests in real estate that enriches local communities and enables long-term sustainable growth. As one of the country's leading owners, operators, and developers of quality assets, Crombie's portfolio primarily includes grocery-anchored retail, retail-related industrial, and mixed-use residential properties.

