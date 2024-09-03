Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $458,000 Stock Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RGEN. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 18,449.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 58,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,539,000 after buying an additional 58,299 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,603,000 after buying an additional 7,892 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $150.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 603.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.26. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $110.45 and a 52-week high of $211.13.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $154.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.11 million. Repligen had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.08 per share, with a total value of $248,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 165,177 shares in the company, valued at $20,495,162.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.08 per share, with a total value of $248,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 165,177 shares in the company, valued at $20,495,162.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin D. Madaus bought 1,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.94 per share, for a total transaction of $201,778.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,348.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RGEN. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Repligen from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.38.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

