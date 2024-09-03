Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,123 JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,032,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,807,000 after acquiring an additional 815,598 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,858.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,165,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,061,819 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,836,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,906,000 after acquiring an additional 315,588 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 406.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,135,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318,702 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,172,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,414,000 after acquiring an additional 187,656 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $58.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.96 and its 200 day moving average is $56.81. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $58.85.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

