Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 489.8% in the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,868,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,857,000 after buying an additional 2,382,252 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,409,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,225,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,660,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,289,000 after purchasing an additional 719,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,306,000. 97.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:ADC opened at $73.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.58. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $52.69 and a twelve month high of $73.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $152.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.35 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 32.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.42.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

