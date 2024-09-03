Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,386 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Webster Financial by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 7,650.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Webster Financial news, insider Jason A. Soto sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $76,428.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,366.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jason A. Soto sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $76,428.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,539 shares in the company, valued at $951,366.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 5,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total transaction of $245,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,215,853.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,650 shares of company stock worth $706,098 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WBS stock opened at $47.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.63 and a 200-day moving average of $45.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.28. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $36.36 and a 12 month high of $53.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.91 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 19.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.79%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WBS. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Webster Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Webster Financial from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.36.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

