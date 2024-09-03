Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 32,422 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 32,422 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 53,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Exelixis by 232.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Exelixis by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 11.5% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 22,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $26.03 on Tuesday. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $27.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $637.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.21 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 17.38%. Research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exelixis news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $219,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 91,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,145.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Exelixis news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 520,990 shares in the company, valued at $13,024,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria C. Freire sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $219,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,417,145.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 302,858 shares of company stock worth $7,980,629 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

