Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 432 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kirby were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Kirby by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 630,360 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,471,000 after acquiring an additional 68,420 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Kirby by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 108,814 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,299,000 after acquiring an additional 43,465 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Kirby by 166.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 10,934 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Kirby by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 896,257 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $85,432,000 after buying an additional 157,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Kirby by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,833 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after buying an additional 16,373 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kirby news, VP Kurt A. Niemietz sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $179,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,657. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $360,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,627,533.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kurt A. Niemietz sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $179,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,657. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,270 shares of company stock valued at $845,462. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Kirby from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Kirby from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Kirby has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.80.

Kirby Stock Performance

Shares of KEX opened at $119.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $72.11 and a 52 week high of $130.90.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $824.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.65 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Articles

