Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 4,341 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,197 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,341 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLF. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,053 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.7% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 216,359 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,151 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,894 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.94.

In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $108,605.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 314,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,709,142.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $108,605.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 314,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,709,142.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ben Oren bought 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $100,433.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,363.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $13.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.87. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $22.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.41 and its 200-day moving average is $17.34.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

