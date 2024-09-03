CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Short Interest Update

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,027,800 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the July 31st total of 948,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10,278.0 days.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CTRRF opened at $11.35 on Tuesday. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $9.43 and a 52 week high of $11.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.07.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties located primarily in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 370 properties totalling more than 30 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net lease single-tenant retail properties located across Canada.

