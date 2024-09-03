CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of CVV stock opened at $3.80 on Monday. CVD Equipment has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $25.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.38.

About CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications.

