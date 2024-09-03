CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
CVD Equipment Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of CVV stock opened at $3.80 on Monday. CVD Equipment has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $25.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.38.
About CVD Equipment
