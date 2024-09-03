D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 2,353 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,354 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 38,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,122 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.45.

AMD opened at $148.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.07 and its 200 day moving average is $163.76. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.47, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

