D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 474 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $151.61 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.94 and a 1-year high of $162.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.00.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.43). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on DLR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Argus cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.00.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

