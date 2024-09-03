D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $5,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 312.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $116,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:ESGV opened at $99.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.93.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

