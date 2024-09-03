D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 38.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 348,367 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,584 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.06% of UiPath worth $4,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in UiPath in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in UiPath by 875.6% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in UiPath by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in UiPath by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on PATH. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of UiPath from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, May 30th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on UiPath from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on UiPath from $27.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.94.

UiPath stock opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.50 and a beta of 0.86. UiPath Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $27.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.95.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

