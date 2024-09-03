D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,529 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $7,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,338,708,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in T-Mobile US by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,362,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,020,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241,877 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,939,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $631,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,743 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,042,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,351,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,652,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $596,159,000 after purchasing an additional 578,348 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI raised T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.63.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.96, for a total transaction of $40,959,615.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 672,796,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,076,418,728.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.96, for a total value of $40,959,615.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 672,796,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,076,418,728.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total value of $532,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,687 shares in the company, valued at $21,787,984.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,806,458 shares of company stock worth $324,393,935. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS opened at $198.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.40 and a 12 month high of $205.28. The company has a market cap of $231.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 35.37%.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

