D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 48,972 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,972 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.11% of Columbia Banking System worth $4,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COLB. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.04.

Shares of COLB stock opened at $25.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.94 and its 200 day moving average is $20.29. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $28.11.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $472.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.01 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 10.89%. Columbia Banking System’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.80%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

