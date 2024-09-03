D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 5,972 Shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 139,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF were worth $7,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOS Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 364,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,420,000 after buying an additional 107,379 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 336,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,011,000 after purchasing an additional 8,978 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,709,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 276,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,981,000 after purchasing an additional 43,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 30,025 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA YEAR opened at $50.77 on Tuesday. AB Ultra Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.90 and a 52-week high of $50.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.57 and a 200-day moving average of $50.46.

The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year.

