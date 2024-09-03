D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,359 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $4,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retireful LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,057,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,427 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GRMN. Bank of America downgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.83.

Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $183.29 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.93. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $99.61 and a 1 year high of $183.88. The company has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.18. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

In other Garmin news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $1,781,343.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,965 shares in the company, valued at $7,257,359.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $379,830.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,010 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,256.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $1,781,343.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,257,359.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,492 shares of company stock worth $2,176,989. Company insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

