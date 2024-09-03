D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $4.43 Million Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,845 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 115.8% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of URI stock opened at $741.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $698.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $681.73. The company has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $387.01 and a fifty-two week high of $789.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.88 EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

URI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $675.15.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

