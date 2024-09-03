D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $4.86 Million Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,609 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,881 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $4,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 23.2% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 14,569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Shopify by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 16,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.30.

SHOP opened at $74.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $95.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -435.71, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.78. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $91.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

