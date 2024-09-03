D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $5.51 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,095,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,235,605,000 after purchasing an additional 117,353 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,493,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,842,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,059 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,054,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,843,848,000 after buying an additional 156,675 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,113,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,715,436,000 after acquiring an additional 123,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $2,909,524,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $670.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $664.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $630.41.

Shares of TMO opened at $615.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.78. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $622.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $579.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $576.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.01%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 860 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total value of $525,485.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,408.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 860 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total value of $525,485.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,408.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total value of $6,172,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,420,473.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,292. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

