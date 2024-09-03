D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $5.79 Million Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4,939.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,535 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $5,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fielder Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,557.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,992.2% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 12,344 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Retireful LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth approximately $1,009,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.8 %

CMG stock opened at $56.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.96. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.37 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.02 billion, a PE ratio of 59.66, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.24.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.65 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMG. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.36.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

