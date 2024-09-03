D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $7.07 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,843 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,753 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 15,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,513 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 26,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 2,610 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NKE. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of NIKE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.59.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 2,941 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE stock opened at $83.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.63 and a 200-day moving average of $89.21. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.75 and a 1 year high of $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $125.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

