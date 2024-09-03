D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF were worth $5,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DUSA. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $420,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 18,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter.

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of DUSA stock opened at $41.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.85. The stock has a market cap of $521.51 million, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.03.

About Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF

The Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (DUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and capital preservation. DUSA was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.