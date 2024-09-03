D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $4,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 580.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,584,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,531,000 after buying an additional 1,351,630 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at $74,763,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 867,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,303,000 after purchasing an additional 296,186 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth $23,178,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 437,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,644,000 after purchasing an additional 175,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXPD. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $1,001,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,891.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $123.41 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.03 and a fifty-two week high of $131.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.03 and a 200-day moving average of $120.23. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 29.15%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

