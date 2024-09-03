D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 1,637 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $377,631,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,499,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,041,000 after buying an additional 36,304 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,367,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,949,000 after acquiring an additional 85,475 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,165,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,572,000 after acquiring an additional 70,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Nucor by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 804,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,141,000 after acquiring an additional 153,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Nucor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nucor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.43.

Shares of NUE opened at $151.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.65. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.41 and a fifty-two week high of $203.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.57.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.37. Nucor had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.81 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.71%.

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,379,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,847,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

