D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 2,701 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $6,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQLT. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $41.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.28 and a fifty-two week high of $41.39.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

