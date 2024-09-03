D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 286 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ISRG. Redburn Atlantic raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.45.

In other news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.00, for a total transaction of $575,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 239 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total transaction of $99,567.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,799.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.00, for a total value of $575,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,056 shares of company stock valued at $25,276,044 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $492.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $455.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $415.73. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.85 and a 52-week high of $493.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

