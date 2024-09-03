D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 7,065 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,065 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $11,161,000. Sollinda Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $11,400,000. US Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 49,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 365,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,652,000 after acquiring an additional 53,701 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IEI stock opened at $118.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.75. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.45 and a 12 month high of $119.73.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.