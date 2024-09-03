D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 7,065 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,065 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $11,161,000. Sollinda Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $11,400,000. US Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 49,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 365,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,652,000 after acquiring an additional 53,701 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of IEI stock opened at $118.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.75. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.45 and a 12 month high of $119.73.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
