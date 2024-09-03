D.A. Davidson & CO. Trims Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $6,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Union Savings Bank boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 740.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of GPC stock opened at $143.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.92. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $126.35 and a 1 year high of $164.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.26.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.24%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPC

About Genuine Parts

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.