Dash Acquisitions Inc. Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,812 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 8.2% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $29,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 154,745 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,619 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 430,064 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperitas Financial LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC now owns 33,733 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $178.50 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,989,299.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.88, for a total value of $1,716,551.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,104,317 shares of company stock worth $1,220,621,322 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.36.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

