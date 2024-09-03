DCC (LON:DCC) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5,568.48

DCC plc (LON:DCC – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,568.48 ($73.22) and traded as low as GBX 5,290 ($69.56). DCC shares last traded at GBX 5,315 ($69.89), with a volume of 109,251 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($92.04) price objective on shares of DCC in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,700 ($88.10) target price on shares of DCC in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of DCC to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 5,700 ($74.95) to GBX 5,800 ($76.27) in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,252.40 ($82.21).

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,610.61, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,394.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,568.48.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company operates through DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology segments. It sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas; markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides logistics services.

