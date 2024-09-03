DDD Partners LLC Sells 50 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

DDD Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,544 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 970.0% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 211.9% in the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V opened at $276.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.78 and a 1-year high of $290.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $265.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 target price (down previously from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on V

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.