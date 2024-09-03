Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 940,700 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the July 31st total of 836,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 373,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 1.9 %

DECK stock opened at $959.29 on Tuesday. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $484.02 and a 52-week high of $1,106.89. The stock has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $921.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $918.53.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor are set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, September 17th. The 6-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 17th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 17th.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.93. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $825.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 31.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 10,955 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,086.50, for a total value of $11,902,607.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,580,519. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO David Powers sold 10,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,086.50, for a total transaction of $11,902,607.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,580,519. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 5,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,079.74, for a total value of $5,398,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,109,699.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DECK. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth approximately $662,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth about $1,381,000. New Century Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,119 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.7% in the second quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 4,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DECK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,089.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,110.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $835.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $860.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,057.00.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

