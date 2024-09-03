Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Purchased by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 26,166.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 122.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $42.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.35. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $53.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.02.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.01). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The business had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.80 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.70.

In related news, Director Willie Cw Chiang purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.90 per share, with a total value of $439,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

