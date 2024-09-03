Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,120,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the July 31st total of 8,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Argus cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.00.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,604.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $2,141,890,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 543.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,447,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,591 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,503,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,986,458,000 after purchasing an additional 951,567 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $107,372,000. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 15,105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 795,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,006,000 after purchasing an additional 790,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $151.61 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.00. The stock has a market cap of $49.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $113.94 and a one year high of $162.58.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.43). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.56%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

