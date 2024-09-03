Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Short Interest Up 5.2% in August

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the July 31st total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 641,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS DSCSY opened at $28.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.13 and a beta of 1.14. Disco has a 1-year low of $16.66 and a 1-year high of $42.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.39.

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Disco had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of $531.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.35 million. On average, research analysts expect that Disco will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws. The company also offers precision processing tools, such as dicing blades, grinding wheels, and dry polishing wheels; and other products, such as accessory equipment.

