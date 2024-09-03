Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the July 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Stock Performance

DMZPY opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $19.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.38.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Cambodia, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates various stores.

