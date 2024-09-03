Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Short Interest Up 8.7% in August

Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,800 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the July 31st total of 87,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Dorel Industries Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DIIBF opened at $4.87 on Tuesday. Dorel Industries has a 12-month low of $3.29 and a 12-month high of $5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.98 and a 200 day moving average of $4.78.

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.28). Dorel Industries had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a negative return on equity of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $348.08 million for the quarter.

Dorel Industries Company Profile

Dorel Industries Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of home and juvenile products worldwide. The company operates through Dorel Home and Dorel Juvenile segments. The Dorel Home segment offers ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings products, including metal folding furniture, futons, children's furniture, step stools, hand trucks, ladders, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture items.

