Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Short Interest Update

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,280,000 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the July 31st total of 21,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.5 days. Currently, 12.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Insider Buying and Selling at Douglas Emmett
In other Douglas Emmett news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $591,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Emmett
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 155.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 20.0% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 9,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Douglas Emmett Price Performance
DEI opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.98. Douglas Emmett has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $16.57.
Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $245.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.62 million. Douglas Emmett had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. Douglas Emmett’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.
About Douglas Emmett
Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.
