Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Short Interest Update

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,280,000 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the July 31st total of 21,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.5 days. Currently, 12.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Douglas Emmett

In other Douglas Emmett news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $591,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 155.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 20.0% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 9,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DEI shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DEI

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

DEI opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.98. Douglas Emmett has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $16.57.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $245.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.62 million. Douglas Emmett had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. Douglas Emmett’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

About Douglas Emmett

(Get Free Report)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.