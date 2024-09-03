Dover Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Dover Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 62.5% in the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total transaction of $3,973,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,235,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,746,532.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total value of $3,973,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,235,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,746,532.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,838,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,383 shares of company stock valued at $30,906,970 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $165.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.53. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.46 and a 52-week high of $193.31. The company has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOG. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.86.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

